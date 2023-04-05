Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.25 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock valued at $36,656,179 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.