DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

