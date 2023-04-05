DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Splunk stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $148.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.