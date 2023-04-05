DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,833 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOWGet Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

EDOW stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

