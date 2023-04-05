DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 522 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWD opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

