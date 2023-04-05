DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

ISD stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%.

In related news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

