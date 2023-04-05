DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.24, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.