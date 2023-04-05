DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.