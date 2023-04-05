DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

CINF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

