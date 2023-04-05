DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

