DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.