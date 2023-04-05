DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after purchasing an additional 896,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 515,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,442,000 after buying an additional 497,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Copart stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.