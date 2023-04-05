DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $409,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

ASML opened at $668.68 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $263.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $647.55 and a 200 day moving average of $574.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

