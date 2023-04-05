DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

