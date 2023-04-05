DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $489,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

