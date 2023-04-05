DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNGet Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.