DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

