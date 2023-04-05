DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.