DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $538,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $205,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 147.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.0 %

HAS stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

