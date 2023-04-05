DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 118,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

