DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

