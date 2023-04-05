DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $423,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FG opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

