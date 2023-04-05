DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

