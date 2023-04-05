DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in argenx by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 123,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $367.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.19. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

