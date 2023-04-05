DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

State Street Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.