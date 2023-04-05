DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

