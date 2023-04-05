DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

