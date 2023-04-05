DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

