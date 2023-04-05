DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

