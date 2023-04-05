DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

