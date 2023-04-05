DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 409,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.