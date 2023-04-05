DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $253.66. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

