DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

