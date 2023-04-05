DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 48,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.