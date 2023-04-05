DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.