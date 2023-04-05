DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 13,250 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

