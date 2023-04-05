DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

