DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 140 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

