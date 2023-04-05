DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 15,076 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BSX opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

