DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.13.

Boston Beer stock opened at $321.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

