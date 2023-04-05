DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCI. Creative Planning bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

