DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

