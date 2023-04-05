DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,141 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

