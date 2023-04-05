DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 576 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

