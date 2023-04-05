DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 679,983 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,983 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.



