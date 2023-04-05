DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPA opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

