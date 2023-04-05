DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

