DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

