DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

