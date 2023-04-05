Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DWLD opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

