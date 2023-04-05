DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

